Amritsar Rural SSP among 11 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday transferred and issued new posting orders for 11 IPS officers with immediate effect.

Among others transferred are senior IPS officers Anita Punj, Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Dhanpreet Kaur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among them is Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir, was posted as assistant inspector general personnel-I, Punjab.

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His transfer came hours after he held a press conference in Amritsar sharing details about the FIR lodged after SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates allegedly stormed into the Majitha police station to forcibly flee a party worker from police custody.

Kanwardeep Singh, an SP-rank officer currently posted as ADCP Industrial Security, Ludhiana, has been given the additional charge of Amritsar Rural SSP while posting him as SP Headquarters just few minutes before transferring him to Amritsar Rural.

Kanwardeep was posted in place of SP Headquarters, Amritsar Rural, Tejbir Singh, who was accused by AAP’s Majitha in-charge Tanbir Gill of helping Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates in the recently concluded elections for Majitha municipal council.

Among others transferred are senior IPS officers Anita Punj, Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Dhanpreet Kaur.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a government order, IPS officer Anita Punj has been posted as special DGP HRD and Welfare, while Pradeep Kumat Yadav has been posted as IG Technical Services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a government order, IPS officer Anita Punj has been posted as special DGP HRD and Welfare, while Pradeep Kumat Yadav has been posted as IG Technical Services. {{/usCountry}}

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Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur was posted as director of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (MRS PPA) in Phillaur. Satinder Singh has been posted as Jalandhar police commissioner in her place.

Vivek Sheel Soni has been given the charge of DIG Border Range, Amritsar, while Surinderjit Singh Mand has been posted as DIG Prisons. Sandeep Goel has been posted as DIG Ludhiana Range and SSP Faridkot Pragya Jain has been transferred as AIG Law and Order, Punjab.

The charge of Faridkot SSP has been given to an SP-rank officer Gurbans Singh Bains

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A senior government functionary denied that the transfers had a relation with the civic body polls. “These transfers have been done purely on administrative grounds,” said the official.