Amritsar: AAP leader, rival group member injured in firing over parking dispute

A minor dispute over car parking escalated into a gunfight between two groups of neighbours in a residential lane of Amritsar’s Kot Atma Ram area on Thursday, leaving two persons, including an AAP leader, injured. A CCTV grab of the clash in Amritsar’s Kot Atma Ram on Thursday. (HT)

The injured were identified as Jaipal Singh, a local AAP leader, and Narinder Singh, who belonged to the rival group involved in the firing. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted to a private hospital.

According to police officials, the clash took place near Pathra Wala Park after an argument broke out over the parking of a vehicle in the narrow residential street.

Police said Karan, son of Jaipal Singh, had parked his car near the park when Tejinder Singh, a retired police employee residing opposite the park, objected and asked him to move the vehicle so he could park his own car.

The argument soon escalated after Narinder Singh, a tenant living in Tejinder Singh’s house, and his son joined the confrontation, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides.

ACP (South) Ravinder Singh said the situation turned violent when members of both groups allegedly pulled out their licensed pistols and opened fire at each other.

During the exchange, a bullet allegedly fired from Jaipal’s side struck Narinder in the leg, while Tejinder allegedly shot Jaipal in the leg.

Division B station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said members of both groups had been detained and their statements were being recorded. Police said a case was being registered and further action would follow after preliminary investigation. Those involved in the firing will be arrested soon, they said.