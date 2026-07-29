Five of family among 7 killed in twin Himachal road mishaps

Seven people, including five from a family, were killed and one person was injured in different road mishaps in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. The mangled remains of the car after mishap in Chamba on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the first accident, five family members, including a three-month-old infant, were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district, officials said.

The family was returning after the three-month-old’s treatment in Chandigarh when the accident occurred.

The victims included the ailing child, the grandfather, Vachan Singh, 60, and the parents -- Ripan Singh, 30, and Rimpi Devi. The fifth victim was identified as Kirti, 23. All were residents of Gehra village in Chamba, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle went out of control when it reached Lahar in the Dalhousie area on the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway, during the early hours on Tuesday, police said, adding that the probe is ongoing.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police and rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene. Rescuers faced significant challenges due to the remote terrain and the nighttime accident, however, locals also assisted in the operation.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members, the CM said the state government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. He directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family members.

Two killed after truck falls off bridge in Kangra

In the second mishap, two persons lost their lives and the driver was injured after a wheat-laden truck fell off a bridge in Himachal’s Kangra district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the truck, carrying a consignment of wheat, allegedly went out of control and plunged off the bridge near Kholi. The deceased Manu Mahajan, 39, and Randheer Looma, 51 – both residents of Nagrota Bagwan were in the truck along with the driver during the mishap. The driver sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said both victims were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and their bodies were retrieved with assistance from teams from the state disaster response force (SDRF) and the fire services.

A senior police official said that an FIR under sections 281, 106 of BNS and Section 187 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the driver and the investigation is underway.