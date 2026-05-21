Anantnag school renamed after Baisaran hero, who died saving tourists during Pahalgam attack

A government high school in Hapatnar, Pahalgam in Anantnag has been named after Syed Adil Hussain, who was killed by terrorists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, last year while trying to save tourists.

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 25 tourists and tourist guide Syed Adil Hussain in Baisaran meadow, a famous picnic spot. On Wednesday, a school was renamed in his honour. A large number of people, including J&K’s health and education minister Sakina Ittoo, were present at the ceremony. (PTI File)

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On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 25 tourists and tourist guide Syed Adil Hussain in Baisaran meadow, a famous picnic spot. On Wednesday, a school was renamed in his honour. A large number of people, including J&K’s health and education minister Sakina Ittoo, were present at the ceremony.

“He (Adil) made the supreme sacrifice and held our heads high. He was young and belonged to a poor family, but he made a sacrifice for which every Kashmiri feels proud,” said Ittoo.

The minister said that when firing started, Syed Adil tried to ferry tourists to safety and was killed. She said CM Omar Abdullah was concerned about the renaming of this high school.

“In the last one year, the CM enquired several times about the progress of the school renaming file. Today, the school in this remote village has been named after Adil,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Hapatnar, a remote village 25 km from Pahalgam, is the native village of Adil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hapatnar, a remote village 25 km from Pahalgam, is the native village of Adil. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Syed Adil Hussain Shah, was the only local killed along with 25 tourists at Baisaran on April 22 last year. He was hailed as a hero for confronting the attackers. He is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers, and three sisters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Syed Adil Hussain Shah, was the only local killed along with 25 tourists at Baisaran on April 22 last year. He was hailed as a hero for confronting the attackers. He is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers, and three sisters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soon after the Baisaran attack, Omar, who attended Adil’s funeral, had said he was trying to save tourists when he was killed. “He lost his life as he made an attempt to save the lives of tourists,” he had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the Baisaran attack, Omar, who attended Adil’s funeral, had said he was trying to save tourists when he was killed. “He lost his life as he made an attempt to save the lives of tourists,” he had said. {{/usCountry}}

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