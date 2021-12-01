Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ancient Durga idol found in J&K’s Budgam

The idol, believed to be 1,300 years old, was found in Khag area of J&K’s Budgam; the sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art, officials said
Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered a 1,300-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga at Khag in Budgam on Tuesday. (ANI)
Dec 01, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir recovered a 7th century idol of Goddess Durga in black stone on Tuesday, officials said here.

The idol, believed to be 1,300 years old, was found in Khag area, the officials said.

“Officers of the department of archives, archaeology and museums were called for examination of the sculpture. It was established that the sculpture is of Goddess Durga and dates back roughly to 7th century AD,” an official said.

“This sculpture of Goddess Durga seated on lion throne, left side of the arm is missing from the shoulder. The sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding lotus,” the officials added.

The recovered sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, deputy director, department of archives, archaeology and museums.

