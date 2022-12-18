Anil Vij hosts ‘Janata Darbar’ to hear public complaints in Ambala

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday hosted a “Janata Darbar” in Ambala Cantonment to hear public complaints before ordering respective officers to act on the same.

The minister’s office said at least 7,000 complainants reached the PWD rest house, where the darbar was held. According to a statement, Vij marked a probe into the complaints to the police complaint authority, state crime branch, ACS (Home) and superintendents of police (SP) from different districts.

Prioritising three complainants posted in the army, Vij dialled SP Hisar and asked him to ensure action in a property-related fraud with an army personnel posted at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and marked probe into two others.

He also ordered formation of an SIT to probe allegations against a Dial-112 team in Rohtak for allegedly taking a woman complainant to the police station at night.

Responding to a question about the increasing number of complaints before him, Vij said, “The public faith in us is increasing and we hear complaints against any department. It has been seen that the Investigating Officer against whom there is a complaint, is being again marked the probe and the complainant is tortured. I mark the probe to an officer not below a DSP-officer of a police range and ensure that the action is being taken.”

