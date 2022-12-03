Anil Vij resumes ‘Janata Darbar’ in Ambala Cantonment

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij’s ‘Janata Darbar’ that remained postponed for over a month, due to the model code of conduct in view of the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions, resumed on Saturday in Ambala Cantonment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to a backlog, the minister’s office said that at least 5,000 complainants reached the PWD rest house, where the darbar continued till late evening.

According to a statement, Vij instructed SP Palwal to transfer a woman ASI to police lines for allegedly not taking action in a rape case.

The action against the cop was taken within hours and the minister was informed by the SP, the statement added.

Vij also instructed CP, Panchkula, to constitute a committee under an ASP-rank officer and probe into the fraud allegations worth ₹57 lakh in a property dealing, in which no case has been registered yet.

An enquiry was also marked to State Crime Branch in the death case of a man that is being suspected as a suicide, but family from Gurugram claims it to be a murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People here come after their complaints remain unsolved at various police levels. I mark the probe to an officer not below a DSP-officer of a police range, other than the complainant’s home district, and ensure that the action is being taken,” Vij told the reporters.