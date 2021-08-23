Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today
She will be joining on an inter-cadre deputation from the Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment).
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Anindita Mitra, a 2007 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will join as the Chandigarh MC commissioner on Monday.
Incumbent commissioner KK Yadav got officially relieved on Sunday. He will join his parent cadre in Punjab on Monday.