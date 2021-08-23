Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today

She will be joining on an inter-cadre deputation from the Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment).
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Anindita Mitra

Anindita Mitra, a 2007 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will join as the Chandigarh MC commissioner on Monday.

She will be joining on an inter-cadre deputation from the Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment).

Incumbent commissioner KK Yadav got officially relieved on Sunday. He will join his parent cadre in Punjab on Monday.

