Anmol Rattan Sidhu appointed Punjab advocate general

Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu was on Saturday appointed state’s advocate general by the Punjab government
Anmol Rattan Sidhu is a first-generation lawyer, who comes from a family of farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa. (ANI)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sidhu, 63, is a first-generation lawyer, who comes from a family of farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa. Soon after assuming charge in the evening, he announced that he would take only 1 as salary from the government.

“I will try and live up to the expectations of the people of the state and CM Bhagwant Mann. I have accepted this responsibility for the service of the people,” he said.

Talking about his priority area, he said Punjab would soon come out with a litigation policy to reduce pendency. “Efforts will be made to resolve cases at the government level so that very few cases go to court,” he added.

Sidhu also said that state’s new team of law officers would be announced soon.

He has remained president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association for eight times and was assistant solicitor general during the United Progressive Alliance’s government.

Sidhu has also remained chairperson of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and additional advocate general in both the states.

He replaces senior advocate DS Patwalia, who was appointed by the Charanjit Singh Channi government in November 2021 and had resigned a day after the Congress lost power to the AAP.

