Another drone captured along Pak border in Punjab’s Fazilka

Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone along the International Border of India and Pakistan in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Monday, a BSF official said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second recovery of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the past 24 hours. Acting on specific inputs, teams of the BSF and the Punjab Police launched a search operation in New Hasta Kalan village area in Fazilka around 9.30am.

They recovered a quadcopter -- DJI Matrice 300 RTK -- from an open area in the village, said the official.

The BSF in coordination with Punjab Police once again captured a rogue drone, said the official.

The BSF had on Sunday recovered a quadcopter along with 2.73kg heroin from a field in Ghaniake village in Gurdaspur district.

On Saturday, the force had recovered 20 packets of heroin and a cache of arms and ammunition after a gunfight with Pakistani smugglers along the International Border in Gurdaspur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}