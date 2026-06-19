ANTF sub-inspector caught accepting 1-lakh bribe in Jalandhar

A sub-inspector posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh on Thursday.

A sub-inspector posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused, Amandeep Singh, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Gohawar village in Jalandhar district.

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The complainant alleged that an NDPS Act case had been registered against her brother, and the sub-inspector (SI) had been threatening to implicate other family members and initiate proceedings against their properties.

The complainant alleged that the accused had already taken ₹6.50 lakh as bribe from her on different occasions and was demanding another ₹2 lakh to spare her sister-in-law from being nominated in the case, the spokesperson said.

“Unwilling to pay the remaining illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB. Acting on her complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh in bribe from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses,” the VB said.

During the trap, constable Maninder Singh, who was accompanying the accused SI, fled the spot along with the vehicle. The tainted currency notes were recovered from Amandeep’s possession.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the VB police station in Jalandhar and further investigation into this case is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the VB police station in Jalandhar and further investigation into this case is underway. {{/usCountry}}