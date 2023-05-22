4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held; 6 pistols recovered

The anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested four key shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, police said on Monday.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi leaves after appearing before the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (File)(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been facing several criminal cases registered in Punjab and Haryana.

Those arrested have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan of Saidpura in Dera Bassi, Manjeet Singh alias Guri of Khedi Gujran in Dera Bassi, Ankit of Narainpur in Panchkula and Goldy of Kheri in Panchkula. The police teams have also recovered six pistols along with 26 live cartridges from their possession.

Yadav said that following reliable inputs, a team of AGTF led by AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel arrested the four shooters, who were tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to harm and attack their rival gang members.

He said that all the four arrested accused persons are history-sheeters and have been facing criminal cases of heinous crimes including attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion and violation of Arms Act in Punjab and Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Promod Ban said that the accused Mehfooz alias Vishal was wanted in a case pertaining to recovery of six pistols, wherein his aide identified as Nitish Rana was arrested by the Dhakoli Police, while he managed to escape from the spot.

Accused Vishal was also involved in a firing incident that took place at the premises of a pub-cum-restaurant, Brew Bros in Mohali in March last year, he said, adding that he had opened fire on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money.

Ban said that further investigations are on and more revelations are expected during the course of investigation.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at State Crime police station, Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON