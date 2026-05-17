Anti-sacrilege law: SGPC puts up hoardings listing objections outside gurdwaras

In line with directions from the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday installed hoardings outside several gurdwaras highlighting “Panthic objections and shortcomings” concerning the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, recently enacted by the Punjab government.

The development comes days after the Akal Takht formally rejected the anti-sacrilege law. (HT Photo)

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SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan said the issue was directly linked to the sentiments of the Sikh Panth, and several Sikh scholars and intellectuals had raised serious objections to the legislation. He said the boards were installed to make the sangat aware of concerns surrounding the Act.

Manan said matters related to beadbi of Guru Granth Sahib were highly sensitive and any law framed on the issue should reflect Panthic sentiments, Gurmat principles and the guidance of Akal Takht.

Appealing to the Sikh community to remain vigilant, he urged them to unite under the leadership of the Akal Takht for the protection of Panthic unity and principles.

The development comes days after the Akal Takht formally rejected the Act. Following an appearance by Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan before acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Tek Singh Dhanaula on May 8, the clergy issued a stern 15-day ultimatum to the Aam Aadmi Party government to remove objectionable clauses from it.

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