Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will be the new chief secretary of Punjab, succeeding VK Janjua who retires on June 30. Verma will assume the position on July 1.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Verma will be the new chief secretary of Punjab, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will be the new chief secretary of Punjab. He succeeds VK Janjua, who retires on June 30. (HT file photo)

He succeeds VK Janjua, who retires on June 30.

Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, is the additional chief secretary, home affairs and justice at present.

He holds the additional charges of legal and legislative affairs, industries and commerce, information technology and investment promotion.

Verma, who belongs to Punjab and graduated in electronics engineering from Thapar University, Patiala, will take charge on July 1.

He will also hold the charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance.

