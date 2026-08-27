Anurag writes to Sukhu, demands immediate withdrawal of lottery tender

Former Union cabinet minister and MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur has written to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urging the immediate withdrawal of the tender issued by the finance department for the reintroduction of state-run lotteries in the state.

Former Union cabinet minister and MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur has written to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urging the immediate withdrawal of the tender issued by the finance department for the reintroduction of state-run lotteries in the state. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referring to e-tender for appointing a sole selling agent for an online and offline lottery system, Anurag urged the state government to abandon the proposal in its entirety in the interest of the people of Himachal.

Anurag in his letter highlighted the rare political consensus that has kept lotteries banned in Himachal for more than two decades. He recalled that the government of Prem Kumar Dhumal imposed the ban in 1999 after witnessing its devastating impact on employees, pensioners, labourers and youth, while the Congress government led by the late Virbhadra Singh reimposed the ban in 2007 when lotteries returned.

He said successive governments led by Virbhadra Singh, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur maintained the prohibition despite fiscal pressures, making it a consensus based on the lived experience of the people of the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Warning about the social consequences of reviving lotteries, Anurag in his letter said Himachal has already witnessed families losing salaries, savings and pensions to lottery gambling, with households being pushed into financial distress. He expressed concern over the proposed online system, which would allow up to 12 draws every day and three annual bumper draws, taking gambling directly into smartphones and homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warning about the social consequences of reviving lotteries, Anurag in his letter said Himachal has already witnessed families losing salaries, savings and pensions to lottery gambling, with households being pushed into financial distress. He expressed concern over the proposed online system, which would allow up to 12 draws every day and three annual bumper draws, taking gambling directly into smartphones and homes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He cautioned that such a system could disproportionately affect lower and middle-income families and noted that Articles 38 and 47 of the Constitution emphasise the state’s responsibility towards public welfare and protection from injurious practices.

Addressing the state’s financial challenges, he said that with the state’s debt reaching ₹1,10,010 crore in 2026 and the debt-to-GSDP ratio exceeding 42%, lotteries cannot provide a meaningful solution. He pointed out that the proposed lottery is projected to generate only around ₹100 crore annually, while Kerala’s experience shows that large gross lottery sales can translate into substantially lower net revenue after prize payouts, commissions, advertising and administrative costs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead, he suggested strengthening GST compliance and digital integration, which independent estimates indicate could generate an additional ₹250–350 crore annually without imposing the social costs associated with lotteries. He urged the CM to annul the tender and uphold Himachal’s long-standing consensus in favour of sustainable and responsible fiscal reform.