Apologise or face legal action over CM remark: Rakesh Pathania to Mukesh Agnihotri
Two days after Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri took “women friends in the helicopter” jibe at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, forest minister Rakesh Pathania hit back at the former seeking an apology or face legal action.
Addressing a press joint conference with power minister Sukhram Chaudhary here, Pathania sought to know what exactly the Leader of Opposition meant by his statement.
“Agnihotri should retract his statement and offer an apology or we have kept legal options open,” said Pathania.
“Such derogatory and unparliamentarily language against the chief minister of the state will never be tolerated. We would not sit silent,” he added.
He said the Anihotri’s statement reflects “his frustration stemmed out from the growing popularity of Jai Ram Thakur-led state government”.
“He wants to become the chief minister but the BJP is going to repeat the government,” said Pathania, adding, “Frustrated by being ignored, Agnihotri was trying to show his party high command that he also speaks against the government.”
The forest minister said that even former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh would often have arguments over issues but they never used such derogatory languages against each other.
People of the state witnessed a bitter spat between Jai Ram Thakur and Agnihotri on Wednesday.
It began with the chief minister taking a covert dig at the Leader of the Opposition during a public meeting at Reckong Peo of Kinnaur district.
“One Congress leader repeatedly questions the use of helicopter by me. I would like to remind him that it is a government helicopter and he hasn’t inherited it from his family,” the chief minister said.
In response, Agnihotri, addressing a party event in Mandi, said that the chief minister shouldn’t have dragged his family into it.
“The government helicopter is not meant for joyrides for women friends,” he said.
Congress picks PU DPR Vineet Punia as internal communications’ secretary in-charge
Vineet Punia, director, public relations, Panjab University, has been appointed as secretary in-charge of the internal communications department of the All India Congress Committee. He has been associated with AICC for around five years. Chandigarh The Under-13 sub-junior All India ranking tournament will be held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, from June 28 to July 4. A prize pool of ₹3 lakh will be awarded to various winners and runners-up.
Chandigarh | Immigration consultant booked for ₹35-lakh fraud
An immigration consultant has been booked for duping a Sector-32 resident of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. In his complaint, Surinder Kumar had told the police that in 2014, he paid ₹35 lakh to Varinder Shukla, hailing from Patiala, after he assured to help him immigrate to Canada. But Shukla neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.
Passenger amenities committee inspects Chandigarh, Mohali railway stations
Passenger Amenities Committee chairman PK Krishan Dass, along with other members, visited the Chandigarh and Mohali railway stations on Friday and inspected the various passenger amenities. The committee also suggested provision of a tray beneath the mobile charging points in waiting rooms and platforms. At Mohali, all toilets were found to be well maintained. The committee appreciated the wall paintings displaying the cultural heritage of Punjab in the station's waiting rooms.
Deputationists in Chandigarh told to submit timely proposals for repatriation
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday asked the officers on deputation to submit the proposal for repatriation to parent cadre at least six months before the due date of retirement, so that all kinds of retirement benefits can be released timely. The directions came after Garg noticed that the files relating to repatriation officers on deputation are being processed only a few days before their date of superannuation.
GHS Sarangpur renovation: Teachers, students to be shifted to other schools
With the UT education department planning to demolish and reconstruct the building of Government High School, Sarangpur, its teachers and students will be temporarily adjusted in other schools. Headmistress Manjula and 300 students of Classes 6 to 10 will be shifted to Government Model High School, Sector 12.
