Applications sought for post of chief vigilance officers

: The Haryana vigilance department has sought applications from serving group A and retired officers for the post of chief vigilance officers (CVOs).

A notification in this regard was issued by the chief secretary’s office on Friday seeking applications by December 5.

The application form is available on http://csharyanamov.inlen-usi with detailed guidelines on http://csharyana.nov.in/en-us/ for appointment of CVOs on deputation from serving group A and retired officers.

An official spokesperson said the engagement will be governed by Haryana Civil Services Government Employees’ (Conduct) Rules, 2016 and Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016.

The spokesperson further said that the roles and responsibilities of the CVOs will include preparing a list of points and places in the organisation where instances of corrupt practices are prevalent or highly probable. The CVO will make a detailed examination with a view to eliminate or minimise scope of corruption/malpractices.

The CVO shall implement an effective whistle-blower mechanism in the organisation with scrutiny inspections as well as surprise checking of works by the department concerned especially in areas where there is scope of discretion or showing favour.

The CVO shall also prepare a list of officers of doubtful integrity in January every year. The officer will send a quarterly report of the activity and functioning of vigilance wing of their respective department/organisation to the vigilance department at the end of each quarter and ensure that rules and time limits with regard to disciplinary proceedings are scrupulously followed at all stages.