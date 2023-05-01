Chandigarh: This April wettest in three years, rain likely from today

With 36.3 mm of rain this month, this April was the wettest since April 2020 as per the India meteorological department (IMD) data. Due to above normal western disturbances in the region, May is also expected to have a wet start with chances of rain till Thursday as per the IMD.

A family enjoys an outing in Chandigarh on Sunday (Keshav Singh/HT)

Almost 36.3 mm rain was in excess of the 13.4 mm rain that is expected this month. It was 171% above normal as per the officials. This is the highest since 2020 when 43.1 mm rain was recorded in the entire month. It’s much higher than last year when only 0.1 mm rain was recorded in the entire month.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “We had above normal western disturbances which affected the region this year.”

“There is no single reason why we had multiple western disturbances this month, but it can be attributed to factors, including global warming, as well,” he said.

The average maximum temperature of the entire month at 33.1°C was also significantly lower than in 2022 when it was at 38.5°C, the highest in 13 years.

Rain is likely in the city from Monday onwards and can continue till Thursday. Manmohan Singh added, “This is also an offshoot result of global warming as May is supposed to be one of the driest months in the city. We are expecting a good amount of rain as two western disturbances are already active in the region and a third western disturbance will affect the city from Monday.”

The maximum temperature is likely to take a hit and can fall down to 25°C by Monday. The rain is likely to stop by Friday and the temperature will start to rise again.

Due to strong winds going up to 40km/h, the maximum temperature fell from 34°C on Saturday to 30.9°C on Sunday, 6 degrees below normal. Minimum temperature went down slightly from 21.9°C on Saturday to 21.6°C on Sunday, 0.8 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C.