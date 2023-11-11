Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AQI improves in Haryana

AQI improves in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 11, 2023 10:34 PM IST

NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category

: The air quality in Haryana improved in Haryana on Saturday.

AQI improves in Haryana (PTI)

NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category. Panchkula (139), Yamunanagar (135), Panipat (130), Ambala (113) and Kurukshetra (101) were also in the same category.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Saturday, the state witnessed a marginal rise in farm fires with 27 cases. Fatehabad reported 11 incidents of stubble burning and 5 were recorded in Sirsa.

Fifteen districts recorded zero cases of paddy residue burning. A total of 1,703 cases have been recorded so far in the state this season.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air quality gurugram haryana faridabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP