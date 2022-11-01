AQI of Haryana cities remain ‘very poor’

: The air quality of most cities in Haryana continued to remain ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ for the past one week amid continuing farm fires in the state.

The air quality deteriorated after Diwali night when the state reported the highest 254 incidents of farm fires on October 24.

As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI of 13 cities- Bahadurgarh (382), Bhiwani (302), Charkhi Dadri (319), Faridabad (363), Fatehabad (343), Gurugram (376), Jind (371), Kaithal (395), Karnal (308), Kurukshetra (323), Manesar (389), Panipat (348), Rohtak (345)- of the state was flashed as ‘very poor’.

The air quality of Ambala (265), Ballabgarh (288), Hisar (290), Sirsa (210) and Yamunanagar (217) has been categorised as ‘poor’.

The state on Monday reported 70 new incidents of farm fires.

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has detected the highest 23 cases in Fatehabad, 13 in Jind, 7 in Yamunanagar, 6 in Kaithal, 4 each in Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Palwal and 3 in Sirsa district.

