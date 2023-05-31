Attack on businessman, pilot in Mohali: Police identify SUV used by assailants

A day after city-based businessman and his pilot friend were attacked by armed men at the KFC chowk on Airport road, police have tracked down the vehicle registration number of Toyota Fortuner car being driven by the assailants.

Police identify SUV used by assailants who attacked a local businessman and his pilot friend in Mohali. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said the Toyota Fortuner said the vehicle used in the crime had been purchased merely a day prior to the crime.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Parivinkal Grewal said the vehicle’s registration number has been tracked and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

It has also come to light that one of the victims, Udayveer Singh, 25, hails from the same village of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Sector 71 in August 2021.

However, Udayveer Singh has studied and currently resides with his parents in Mohali. Gurnam Singh, a commercial pilot is a resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh.

Despite repeated attempts, Udayveer could not be reached for comments. He had been attacked by assailants and sustained injuries to his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident had taken place during the wee hours of Sunday while the duo was headed to Jalandhar.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379- B (snatching), 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified assailants.