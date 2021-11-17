Armed men rob cash transfer shop in Ludhiana, 3 injured

Five armed men barged into an e-money transfer shop on Sua Road in Focal Point and robbed ₹5.8 lakh cash and a laptop, after injuring the shop owner, his wife and their two-year-old daughter.

The victims have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable.

Complainant, Navneet Srivastva, 30, said he helps labourers send money to their families in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states electronically. As his shop is close to his house, he works till late at night.

On Monday around 10pm, five masked men barged into his shop and asked him to hand over all the cash. His wife and daughter were also present in the shop at the time.

“One of the robbers tried to take the cash box. When I resisted, the man injured me with a sharp- edged weapon. My wife, Amrita, raised the alarm following which the accused shot at her. The bullet hit her thigh and she fell on the ground. Splinters of the bullet hit Vatika, our daughter, leaving her injured as well,” said the victim in his statement.

Hearing the family’s cries for help, the accused fled. While three of them sped away on their bikes, the other two fled on foot as their bike did not start, said the victim.

Focal Point station house officer, inspector Davinder Sharma said it seems to be a well-planned robbery as the accused chose a time when there were no customers in the shop.

He added that bike left behind by two of the accused has been seized and efforts are on to trace its owner.

Police are examining closed-circuit television cameras in the area for leads.

On the prowl

A look at the recent robbery incidents in Ludhiana

November 13: Just 50m from Division Number 8 police station, two miscreants injured a man at an ATM kiosk near Kailash Cinema in an attempt to rob him. One of the accused who had opened fire, ended up injuring himself in a bid to flee after being cornered by onlookers. Locals later handed him over to the police, but his accomplice managed to escape. The accomplice was arrested later.

November 11: An alert liquor company driver foiled a ₹5 lakh robbery bid by driving off with the money bag after around 10 people surrounded the company’s pick-up jeep, which was being used to collect earnings from the company’s vends near CMCH Chowk.

November 6: Six men robbed a Ludhiana resident of his car, ₹18,000 cash and a mobile phone after thrashing him outside a restaurant near Neelon Canal Bridge in Samrala.

October 30: An alert security guard at Muthoot Fincorp Gold Loan’s Sundar Nagar branch in Ludhiana shot dead one of the four robbers who tried to rob gold and cash after injuring him. Three of the robbers tried to escape from the spot. The robbers had also shot the manager of the branch in his right shoulder.

