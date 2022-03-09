Arms licence not being renewed, government responsible for any untoward incident: Charuni

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Tuesday said his arms licence was not being renewed, after a refusal from the Kurukshetra administration.

In a letter written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Charuni claimed that he had deposited his arms licence but police have refused to renew it due to 22 cases lodged against him, mostly during the farm agitation.

“Agitation is not a crime. People participate in the movements for their rights and raise their issues with the government. During a meeting with the delegation of farmers, the government had assured that no arms licence will be cancelled due to agitation. We request you to implement all the points on which the government had agreed earlier. If anything untoward happens, then the government will be responsible for it,” the farm leader said.