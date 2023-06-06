Punjab-based arms supplier held in Delhi

A 26-year-old arms supplier who was operating on the behest of handlers based in the USA and Dubai was arrested from near Sarai Kale Khan here, said the police on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mukand Singh of Punjab.

According to the police, they got a tip-off that one US-based illegal immigrant from India was supplying illegal weapons to Delhi and Punjab-based criminals affiliated with various gangs.

On May 24, it was found that one of the members of the syndicate would come near the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal to supply firearms to the members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang. Singh was nabbed after a trap was laid, a senior police officer said.

A total of 25 pistols, two extra magazines and 50 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

He has been supplying illicit arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab for the last six months, said the police.

Interrogation revealed that around two years ago, Singh got acquainted with one Dilpreet Singh of Punjab. Last year, Dilpreet migrated to the US illegally, but both remained in touch with each other as Singh also wanted to settle abroad, the officer said.

Dilpreet told him that his associate Mannu of Punjab was working as a driver in Dubai and both of them were involved in the supply of illicit weapons to their criminal contacts in India, said the police.

Further, he lured Singh to join them to earn easy money. Dilpreet also offered to help him settle down in Dubai after some time. Singh agreed to work for Dilpreet, who provided him with the details of an illegal arms manufacturer based in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, they said. Singh procured illegal weapons from Burhanpur and supplied them with the contact details of Dilpreet and Mannu earlier this year. It has also been revealed that Singh had once sent opium to Dilpreet through courier, police added.

