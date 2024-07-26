Army chief visits forward posts along LoC near Kupwara

Chief of army staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the Line of Control in Kupwara district where the forces killed six terrorists in three different gunfights. Chief of army staff General Upendra Dwivedi checks a weapon during his visit to the forward locations along the LoC. (ANI)

During his visit to the forward posts, he reviewed the security situation, interacted with troopers and the officers deployed on the LoC and praised them for meeting security challenges.

“GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, visited the forward locations of #ChinarCorps & reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control #LOC. He also interacted with the Commanders and troops on ground. #COAS lauded All Ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism & exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting emerging #security challenges,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

This is the army chief’s second visit to the UT, which has been hit by a series of attacks, in the past six days.

He had earlier last Saturday reviewed the security scenario at a joint meeting with police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies in Jammu.

In the last month, the army and police had killed six terrorists in Kupwara, including five heavily armed infiltrators in the Keran sector. An operation in Lolab forests, during which a terrorist and a soldier were killed on Wednesday is still in progress.

This year, 28 terrorists and three defence personnel have died in separate gunfights in Kashmir. In Jammu, meanwhile, 28 people, including 12 security personnel and five terrorists, have been killed in terror strikes and gunfights.

The army chief later left for Kargil, where he will attend an event being organised to mark the Kargil Diwas.