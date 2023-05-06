Mortal remains of Kangra soldier to reach village on May 6

A pall of gloom descended on the Sulah area of Dheera subdivision in Himachal’s Kangra district on Friday after the news of Naik Arvind Kumar’s death in the Rajouri ambush reached his home town.

A pall of gloom descended on the Sulah area of Dheera subdivision in Himachal’s Kangra district on Friday after the news of Naik Arvind Kumar’s (in picture) death in the Rajouri ambush reached his home town. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar, 32, is among the five army commandos killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir. He had returned to duty after a leave about two months ago.

Youngest of three siblings, Kumar had joined the Indian Army in 2012. He was currently attached to the army’s 9 Para SF (special forces) unit in J&K’s Kupwara .

He is survived by wife Bindu Devi, parents Ujjwal Singh and Nirmala Devi, and two daughters.

A government official said the mortal remains of the fallen soldier will be brought to his native village on Saturday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the deaths of the army jawans killed in Rajouri ambush. He said the country is indebted to its bravehearts and will always remember their supreme sacrifice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shillai paratrooper was conferred with ‘Red Cap’ honour recently

People of Himachal’s Shillai mourned the death of Pramod Negi, an army paratrooper from the village killed in the anti-terror operation.

Pramod Negi, 25, son of Devendra Negi, was deployed in the special forces due to his excellent career for the past two years, secretary of the Ex-Serviceman Organisation, Paonta and Shillai, Narendra Thundu said in a statement issued in Nahan.

He was conferred the ‘Red Cap’ honour recently due to his excellent capabilities as a paratrooper, he said.

Locals said people in large numbers are arriving in Shillai village from different parts of the Trans-Giri area to meet Negi’s family.

Shillai SDM Suresh Singha said more information in this regard is awaited from the army authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)