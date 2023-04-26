Bathinda military station fratricide: Accused jawan sent to 14-day judicial custody

A local court on Tuesday sent army jawan Desai Mohan, accused of murdering four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station on April 12, to 14-day judicial custody. He will be lodged in the Bathinda Central Jail.

On April 12, four jawans of the 80 Medium Regiment were shot dead in their sleep. Mohan, who was the sole eyewitness to the firing incident, was arrested on April 15 after the police found him committing the crime. (HT File)

Mohan, a gunner in an artillery unit, was produced in the district court after his nine-day police remand ended.

Bathinda superintendent of police (investigation) Ajay Gandhi said Mohan was questioned during his police custody since April 16. “We have recovered nine bullets stolen by Mohan from the military station. An INSAS rifle that was suspected to have been used in the crime was recovered earlier from the army base,” he added.

Mohan’s medical examination was conducted at Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital to analyse his claim of physical abuse, the SP said.

“A detailed medical examination is expected soon. In his custodial interrogation, the accused claimed he was subjected to humiliation and harassment on various occasions. Further action will be taken on the basis of the medical report,” he added.

