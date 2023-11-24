Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army K9 awarded for tracking down injured Pakistan terrorists

ByAgencies, Rajouri
Nov 25, 2023 05:08 AM IST

hey were awarded on the spot by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi where Domino sniffed the blood trail of the terrorists to find their hideouts

Indian Army dog Domino and his handler Lance Naik Lucky Kumar were awarded the Northern Army Commendation Card for tracking down a Pakistani terrorist in the recent Rajouri encounter.

Indian Army dog, his handler awarded for tracking terrorists (HT Photo)

They were awarded on the spot by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi where Domino sniffed the blood trail of the terrorists to find their hideouts.

This helped the security forces locate and neutralise the threat.

The Northern Army Commendation Card is an award given to Indian Army personnel for gallantry, distinguished service, or devotion to duty.

Domino helped the troops reach the hideout of terrorists by sniffing his blood trail in the Kalakote area after he had been injured in a gunfight, army officials said.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the Kalakote area in Rajouri to revise the operational situation after the encounter in which two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT terrorists including its top commander Quari, a sniper expert, were eliminated and five army personnel died in their line of duties.

