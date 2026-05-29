Army opens fire on ‘terror hideouts’ in Rajouri forests

After a day’s lull, army personnel on Thursday opened heavy RPG ( rocket-propelled grenade) fire on suspected hideouts in Dori Mal forests near Gambhir Mughlan area of Rajouri district, officials said. However, no fresh contact has been established with the terrorists hiding in the densely wooded area, which has natural caves, since Saturday morning when the army had a brief gunfight around 11.30 am.

Army personnel during a search operation in Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla forest belt of Rajouri district on Thursday. (ANI)

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Since then, security forces comprising elite commandoes of the Special Forces, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting anti-terror operations, said a senior police officer.

“On Thursday, the army again used RPG fire on suspected hideouts inside the jungle where we believe that the terrorists, believed to number two or three, have hidden themselves,” he added.

The anti-terror operation entered its sixth day. The army has pressed into service drones, sniffer dogs and additional troops.

Meanwhile, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reached the area to assess the situation. The Northern Command posted on X that Lt Gen Sharma interacted with security officers to review the evolving operational dynamics and strengthen inter-agency synergy. “He also commended troops’ relentless resolve, high morale and steadfast commitment while operating in a demanding environment,” it added.

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{{^usCountry}} He exhorted all teams to pursue the objective with professional acumen, precision and a shared sense of purpose, the post further read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He exhorted all teams to pursue the objective with professional acumen, precision and a shared sense of purpose, the post further read. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt after a joint team launched the operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo area.

The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the rugged and heavily forested terrain.