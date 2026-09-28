Army rescues two men from Sidhwan Canal

Personnel of the 113 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army rescued two people from the Sidhwan Canal in two separate operations, officials said on Sunday.

The timely intervention of the 113 Engineer Regiment personnel helped avert possible tragedies and save two lives. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, the rescue operation took place on Saturday at around 8.30pm when Pawan Kumar swept into the canal. Army personnel deployed on night watch noticed him in the water and immediately alerted the safety boat team. The team launched a rescue operation without delay.

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Officials said that the operation was challenging due to darkness and a strong water current. Despite these conditions, the team reached Kumar and brought him safely to shore. Once rescued, Kumar was provided first aid by the Army personnel before being handed over to the local police.

Early last week, Abhay Kumar Singh accidentally fell into the canal. Because the water was flowing strongly, the situation became precarious. Officials said that the Army’s safety boat team noticed Singh, and despite the strong current, personnel reached him and safely brought him out of the water.

Officials said that the two incidents highlighted the importance of vigilance and a rapid response during emergencies, particularly in areas adjoining canals where strong currents can pose a serious threat to life.

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{{^usCountry}} The timely intervention of the 113 Engineer Regiment personnel helped avert possible tragedies and save two lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timely intervention of the 113 Engineer Regiment personnel helped avert possible tragedies and save two lives. {{/usCountry}}

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