Army trains specially-abled Kashmiri youth in skiing

. In a first, six specially-abled youths from Kashmir undertook two weeks of rigorous skiing training at the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The army officials termed this event as historic and said the Chinar Corps initiative was aimed at providing first-hand exposure to specially-abled youth of Kashmir in skiing.

The event was flagged off by the GOC 31 Sub Area and supervised by Commandant, HAWS.

“A number of volunteers had approached the Army for the short course. Artificial limbs and other special accessories were provided by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO from Jaipur,” Army spokesman Emron Musavi said.

He said the team successfully completed 14 days of basic skiing course with effect from March 12 to 26 under difficult and trying conditions.

The team was led by Lt Col Dharamdatt Goel, who himself is a war-wounded soldier and an amputee left leg. The other six members included Gowhair Ahmad Ganaie, Umar Salam, Abdul Rehman Mir, Rafiq, Musaib Rashid and Syeed Nazir.

“During the course, they learnt basic skills of sliding, gliding, snow ploughing, manoeuvring and traversing. Being differently-abled with above-knee as well as below-knee amputation, they conveyed the human spirit rises overall limitations. After learning the basic skills, they successfully covered a distance of 250 metres, which seemed impossible on the first day,” the spokesman said.

The Army said that skiing for the specially-abled is yet to be explored in India.

“The six skiers through their courage and motivating action have conveyed a strong message to the youth of Kashmir that despite the challenging situation in life, determination and hard work is always rewarded,” the spokesman said, adding that many more specially-abled youths will take up skiing and represent the country in Paralympics in future.