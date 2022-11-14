Retired armyman kills self after opening fire at woman in Rohtak

: A retired armyman allegedly shot at a woman before killing himself at Friends colony here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep, 55, and the injured woman as Naresh Devi, 40. The woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

The duo, known to each other, hails from Jhajjar district and had been staying at the colony for the last many years.

IMT police station SHO Kailash Chand said they received a phone call from a woman that she sustained bullet injuries.

“When we reached there, we found the retired army man and the woman in a pool of blood. The army man has died and the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Prima facie it appears that the armyman has shot at the woman before killing himself,” Chand said.

“The reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained. We are contacting both families. We are probing why the retired army man reached the woman’s house. We have registered a case of 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and sections 25 of the Arms Act against retired army man Kuldeep,” the SHO added.

