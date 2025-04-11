Army’s UAV crashes into IAF tower at Technical airport, Jammu, soldier critically injured

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel was critically injured on Thursday afternoon after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Indian Army crashed into an IAF tower at the high-security technical airport in Satwari, officials familiar with the matter said. The spot where the UAV crashed at the technical airport in Satwari. (HT Photo)

The injured personnel has been identified as Naik Surinder Pal of the Defence Security Corps (DSC).

According to a senior official, “One UAV—Heron MK 2 of the Indian Army crashed at Air Force Station during a routine sortie this afternoon. A DSC personnel identified as Naik Surinder Pal has been seriously injured in the accident. He has been admitted to Military Hospital in Satwari.”

The incident occurred at approximately 2.45 pm when the UAV, which was returning from a routine reconnaissance sortie, reportedly went out of control during landing and crashed into the tower, hitting Naik Surinder Pal in the process.

The technical airport in Satwari is a high-security zone, often used for landing of VVIP aircraft, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect a technical snag or human error may have led to the UAV losing control.

A probe has been initiated to determine the root cause of the crash.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that no official statement has been issued on the incident as yet.