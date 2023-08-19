Ludhiana: Two youngsters held after video demanding drugs goes viral

The Machhiwara police arrested two youngsters after a video went viral on social networking sites in which they were purportedly heard stating that they have come to buy heroin.

According to police officials, they will also trace the supplier of drugs.

The arrested youngsters are from Garhi Sainiyan village of Machhiwara and Chamkaur Sahib of Rupnagar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Jaspinder Singh said that a video of two youngsters went viral on social networking sites.

The locals who nabbed the duo roaming around in a village in Machhiwara recorded a video of them. The youngsters stated on camera that they had come here to buy heroin.

The DSP added that the police arrested the youngsters under section 109 of CrPC. No drugs were recovered from their possession. The police are questioning the accused to know about the supplier of the drugs.

