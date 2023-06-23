Punjab: Moga police arrest 4 men with illegal weapons, 8 lakh cash

Moga police on Thursday arrested four persons with illegal pistols and ₹8 lakh cash.

The accused have been identified as Sooraj Masih, Kamaljit Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Baja and Devinder Singh of Moga (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sooraj Masih, Kamaljit Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Baja and Devinder Singh of Moga. The police recovered four .32 bore country-made pistols, eight cartridges and ₹8 lakh cash from their possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said that the police party got a tip-off that the accused had formed a gang for criminal activity.

“We got information that they have gathered near Talwandi Bhangerian village to carry out criminal activity. The police team nabbed the accused along with illegal weapons and cash.

The police team is interrogating the accused to find out about their plan and how they procured weapons,” he said.

“We have also booked US-based handler of gang Manpreet Singh alias Mani, who is facing eight criminal cases, including an attempt to murder charges. Among those arrested, Manpreet Baja and Devinder have criminal history,” he added.

A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act at police station Mehana in Moga district.

