Encourage children to take up art, says Punjab revenue minister

Art instills an artistic approach among youngsters, hence we should encourage our children to adopt art in their lives for their holistic development, said Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa while addressing a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of “One thousand words”, a photo exhibition, held by Ludhiana photojournalist association on Saturday at Luxmi Ladies Club, near Guru Nanak Stadium.

School students during a photo exhibition organised by Ludhiana Photojournalist Association in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Parashar Pappi, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, SDM Ludhiana (West) Harjinder Singh, Jimpa said such exhibitions were the need of the hour to inculcate artistic fervour among youth and providing a platform to budding artists for showcasing their talent.

More and more youths should attend such exhibitions so that they could grasp several new things in life, the minister said, adding that exhibitions like this also develop different creative qualities among the youth.

Jimpa called upon the parents to motivate their children to participate in such activities, which could prove to be a boon for them.

Appreciating the artwork of photo journalists, he said, “As the theme goes, a picture is worth one thousand words.” He added that photojournalists from leading national and regional newspapers have displayed their artwork through this photo exhibition.

He also remarked that all the photographs displayed in the exhibition were off-beat depicting various aspects, including life, nature and religion. Every photograph itself was a “complete story”, he added. Jimpa hoped that such exhibitions would also be held regularly in the future.

The minister said photography is an art and should be treated that way. “I have a feeling that photography should be more focused on nature, wildlife and reality of life”, he said, adding, “Pictures exhibited on the occasion by various media photographers are par excellence.” He suggested all photographers to monetise their work by using online platforms and participating in various exhibitions.