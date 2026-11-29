Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday criticised the Congress, its allies, and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of deliberately inciting unrest to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the PM is not stepping down and that only the people of India hold the power to remove him from office.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the 'Loktantra Bachao Padyatra', in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI) more less

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Addressing a rally after leading the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (save democracy, end anarchy) foot march in Jammu on Saturday, Rajnath said, “Neither the Congress nor its allies could remove Modi through political agitation or attempts to create anarchy in the country”.

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“The people of this country made Modi the PM and only they can remove him. He did not become the PM because of any political inheritance,” he said.

He alleged that Congress and its allies led by Rahul were trying to obtain political power through their attempts to destabilise the country and create an atmosphere of uncertainty.

In this context he cited Giacomo Filibeck, an Italian politician and secretary general of the Party of European Socialists who raised the slogan “vote chor, gaddi chhod” in Hyderabad on November 14.

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{{^usCountry}} “What is this? What are they up to? How low will they stoop to defame the PM?” asked the defence minister. He pointed out that the PM often calls himself a faqir and has promised to step down the moment people ask him to leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What is this? What are they up to? How low will they stoop to defame the PM?” asked the defence minister. He pointed out that the PM often calls himself a faqir and has promised to step down the moment people ask him to leave. {{/usCountry}}

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“Let the Congress leaders listen carefully. Modi is not going anywhere. I want to convey this message to Congress leaders across the country that Modi is not going anywhere, rather they need to be ready for their political exit,” he said.

“The time has come for the Congress to pack up and leave. If anyone has to go, it is the Congress, not Modi,” he said.

“They want to somehow remove Modi and grab power. It is this desperation and restlessness that is driving their repeated attempts to create anarchy in the country. The Congress leaders have forgotten that neither the PM nor most of his associates have inherited political power, the way Congress leaders have inherited,” he said.

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He asked whether attempts to destabilise an elected government through agitation and anarchy could be justified in a healthy democracy.

“People in some other countries may tolerate such conduct, but the people of India, who believe in democratic values, will never tolerate it,” he asserted.

He urged the people to defend India’s unity, integrity, Constitution and democratic institutions and hoped that attempts to undermine the democratic mandate through anarchy would be defeated by the people.

Earlier, he also described J&K as the crown jewel of India and claimed that J&K’s accession to the country was not merely a matter of integrating a geographical territory but a commitment to preserving India’s soul, spirit, unity and integrity.

He called the revocation of Article 370 a historic decision that paved the way for J&K’s complete integration and ensured development under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

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“Revocation of Article 370 weakened terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. It was top on our agenda and we revoked it when BJP had the numbers to do so, thereby fulfilling the long cherished dream of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said.

In this context he also invoked a Kashmiri proverb, “Patim mashraav, brounth kun nazar thaav” (Forget the past and look towards the future).

He said the proverb captured the need to leave behind the years of uncertainty and focus on peace, progress and prosperity.

He maintained that development activities had also gathered momentum since the constitutional change and cited AIIMS in Jammu.

He also highlighted tourism growth, stating that Jammu and Kashmir had received 4.76 crore tourists over a three-year period between 2017 and 2018, compared with 7.85 crore tourist arrivals during 2023-2025.