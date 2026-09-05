Artisans find a new marketplace at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Artisans will now have access to Sukhna Lake as a new marketplace to showcase and sell their products directly to tourists and local residents.

Under the initiative, stalls have been provided to five artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma scheme. (HT)

The MSME Development and Facilitation Office (DFO), Ludhiana, and UT tourism department have launched a three-day pilot market access initiative at the popular tourist spot.

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Being held from September 3 to 5, the initiative has provided dedicated stalls to five beneficiaries registered under the PM Vishwakarma scheme. The move aims to give artisans direct access to customers and reduce their dependence on traditional intermediaries.

Officials said the initiative would help improve income opportunities for artisans, support sustainable livelihoods and promote traditional crafts by giving them access to high-footfall locations.

The pilot follows the “One Airport One Product” initiative earlier held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, and is part of efforts to create more market opportunities for local micro-entrepreneurs.

Udyam registration facility

Alongside the artisan stalls, a dedicated Udyam Registration stall has also been set up at Sukhna Lake. Local entrepreneurs can get information and on-the-spot assistance for registering their enterprises and learn about the benefits of formalisation.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative was inaugurated by MSME DFO assistant directors Deepak Chechi and Prateek Katariya, with the MSME and UT tourism departments coordinating the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative was inaugurated by MSME DFO assistant directors Deepak Chechi and Prateek Katariya, with the MSME and UT tourism departments coordinating the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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The PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched in 2023, provides support to artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 traditional trades. The scheme includes certification, skill training, toolkit incentives, collateral-free loans, incentives for digital transactions and marketing support.