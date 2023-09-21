Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Artistes scared to speak in India, says Javed Akhtar

Artistes scared to speak in India, says Javed Akhtar

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Sep 21, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar says Indian artists are afraid to speak on national issues due to fear of investigation agencies like CBI and ED.

Renowned screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, on Wednesday, said artistes in India were scared to speak on issues affecting the nation due to fear of Central probing agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Renowned screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar (AP file)

He interacted with students and faculty members in Punjabi University, Patiala.

When asked about silence of Indian artistes over national issues, Akhtar said, “There are insecurities among artistes. Even the media remains silent over certain issues. Though speaking on national issues isn’t the principal job of artistes, they should raise their voice in support of the public.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india poet javed akhtar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP