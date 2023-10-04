Arun Kumar is new Chandigarh Right to Service panel chief

Arun Kumar, a retired 1989-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Arun Kumar, a former Director General Civil Aviation, had previously also served as the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar, a former Director General Civil Aviation, had previously also served as the Chandigarh deputy commissioner.

The commissioner’s post has been vacant since March 21 this year, after KK Jindal’s retirement, following which the charge was given to UT adviser Dharam Pal, who will be retiring on October 31, 2023. Including Dharam Pal, a total of seven people had applied for the post.

Earlier, in August, the UT administrator had recommended the name of retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anu Jagmohan Singh for the post.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!