As Covid curve flattens, Haryana goes for mega vax drive

Falling steeply, the coronavirus cases in Haryana hit yet another low last week ((June 14-20) with the state recording 1,557 cases.

The virus curve, for a sixth successive week, has been on a flattening path after 11 weeks of a devastating second wave which saw weekly infections peaking at a lakh.

The state had registered 3,570 infections the week before (June 7-13). The virus spread was at its peak in the beginning of May with a lakh case in the first week.

However, the numbers have since gone down with 78,350 cases in second week of May, 43,601 in the third week, 17,361 in the fourth week and 6,902 cases in June beginning.

The number of active cases as on Monday was 2,337 and 1,295 patients were kept in home-isolation. While the state’s daily positivity rate has come down below 1%, the cumulative positivity rate for 15 districts continued to be in the critical category of more than 6%. Nuh is the only district with a desirable positivity rate of 1.79%.

Fatalities due to the virus have also seen a gradual decline with 254 deaths being reported last week. The number of deaths had seen a big increase in early May when over a thousand fatalities were reported in the first week.

With 990 deaths so far, Hisar has the highest number of cumulative fatalities followed by Gurugram (884), Faridabad (716), Bhiwani (567), Karnal (533), Panipat (525), Ambala (504) and Jind (502).

During a mega vaccination drive on Monday, the health authorities inoculated 6.27 lakh people.

State health minister Anil Vij said that more than lakh people were vaccinated in Gurugram alone. Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said this was a new high in terms of Covid vaccination.

“As of June 21, about 76.59 lakh people were vaccinated (both first and second dose),” Arora said.

The ACS said that they are shortly expecting delivery of fresh vaccine consignments from the central government to keep up the inoculation momentum. Till June 20, the state government had 9.18 lakh vaccine doses, including 7.62 lakh of Covidshield.

As per vaccine data sourced by the health department from the electronic vaccine intelligence network (e-Vin), more than 18 lakh people in the 18-45 age group and more than 36 lakh in the 45-60 and above age group have been vaccinated with the first dose till June 20.