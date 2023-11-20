In a bid to ensure safety of trekkers and mountaineers due to heavy snowfall, the Kinnaur district administration banned all trekking and mountaineering activities in the region.

As winter sets in, Kinnaur slaps ban on trekking (HT File)

The orders to this effect were passed by deputy commissioner Torul S Ravish. The decision comes in the wake of potential dangers posed by heavy snowfall on the high peaks of Kinnaur.

Deputy commissioner Ravish said the decision was a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents. He said that trekking would not be permitted in the district until further notice, and violators would face legal consequences under the Disaster Management Act.

The ban, enacted under Section 34 of the State Disaster Management Act (SDMA) 2005, aims to mitigate risks associated with snow-related incidents, including tractors getting stuck and trekkers losing their way in the perilous terrains of Kinnaur. The region attracts trekkers from across the country and the world.

Kinnaur, known for its breathtaking landscapes and high-altitude terrains, often experiences snowfall ranging from 5 to 7 feet on its towering peaks. The decision to impose the ban was taken by the need to avoid potential accidents and mishaps, particularly in higher altitude areas where oxygen levels can fall after snowfall.

The district administration’s move has been welcomed by locals and experts, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of snowfall in Kinnaur during winter.

The district administration has encouraged individuals to stay updated on further announcements and adhere to safety guidelines in place.