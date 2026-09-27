After 12 years, BJP senior leader and Kashmiri pandit face Ashok Koul relinquish as general secretary J&K, the party sources say the next general secretary could be from Himachal Pradesh.

Koul relinquished his post as he has paved way for Akshay Kumar, who could be the new general secretary from Himachal Pradesh having lot of experience on the organisational setup. (HT File)

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Ashok Koul has been an architect of the party in J&K and under his leadership for the first time the party formed a coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, the government however lasted for three years.

Koul relinquished his post as he has paved way for Akshay Kumar, who could be the new general secretary from Himachal Pradesh having lot of experience on the organisational setup.

“BJP general secretary (Org) J&K and Ladakh Ashok Koul has not resigned from his post. He has completed his tenure. He has served as BJP organisational general secretary in J&K and Ladakh for 12 years. He relinquished the charge and would return to the parent organisation,” BJP spokesman Sajid Yusuf Shah.

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{{^usCountry}} Koul was the powerful leader of the party in J&K and took lot of interest in the expansion of the party. Despite being from Kashmir, the old city in Srinagar, under Kouls tenure, the party failed to win any seat in the Valley in 2014 and 2024 assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Koul was the powerful leader of the party in J&K and took lot of interest in the expansion of the party. Despite being from Kashmir, the old city in Srinagar, under Kouls tenure, the party failed to win any seat in the Valley in 2014 and 2024 assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP statespokesman, Altaf Thakur termed Koul’s tenure as a period in which the party managed to reach every corner of J&K. “Under his tenure the party managed to setup every single booth committee in the Valley and the basic membership of the party cross five lakh members which is an achievement itself,” he said.

In J&K BJP is the biggest opposition party with 29 legislators and in the last two elections the party managed good show in the Jammu heartland however party failed to win any seat in the Valley.

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