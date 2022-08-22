ASI dies of bullet injury in Muktsar SSP office complex

Bathinda: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of a gunshot injury at the Muktsar SSP office complex on Sunday.

Qasim Ali, 55, suffered a fatal bullet injury on his temple in the parking lot. The victim was posted in Muktsar and visited the district police headquarters for some official work, said the police.

After the incident, Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Muktsar SSP Sachin Gupta said no foul play was suspected and Ali died of ‘accidental firing’ from his service revolver.

Faridkot jail guard shoots self, critical

Faridkot: A 23-year-old Faridkot Modern Jail guard was critically injured after he shot himself from his service rifle on Sunday, said police. Harjinder Singh, a home guards volunteer of Araianwala village in Faridkot district was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot where his condition is stated to be critical. SHO Sandeep Singh said that Harjinder was on security duty at a tower on the jail premises. “We are investigating whether it was an accidental fire or attempt to suicide,” he added.

