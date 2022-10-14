ASI, school owner booked in forgery case in Jalandhar

Jalandhar police booked a case against a school owner Vijay Maini and assistant sub-inspector Manish Kumar for allegedly showing less amount of robbery from school. A case under Sections 166, 166A, 167, 409, 120B of Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Maini and Kumar at Rama Mandi police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per FIR, the stolen amount from the school was ₹35 lakh, the complaint was registered of only ₹9.30 lakh. The alleged accused, identified as Shamu, was held by police revealed in investigation that he stole ₹35 lakh hidden at British Olivia School. The complaint was registered that only ₹9.30 lakh has been stolen and recovery of over ₹8 lakh and a scooter worth ₹95,000 was shown by ASI Manish Kumar. It was also revealed in investigation that ASI Manish also transferred money from Shamu’s bank account to his bank account.

Deputy commissioner of police, Jagmohan Singh stated that FIR was registered after the information about the case was received and ACP Nirmal Singh is investigating into the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}