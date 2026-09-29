Asian Games: 5 crore for Himachal’s medal winners

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced cash awards of approximately ₹5.33 crore for medal winners from Himachal Pradesh at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, officials said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur from Himachal will receive ₹33.33 lakh each under the Himachal Pradesh Sports Council Cash Award Rules, 2024. They were part of the 12-member women’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal. The total award for the Himachali players in the kabaddi team will be approximately ₹1.33 crore, with the team award distributed based on the players’ participation, as per the rules.

Sawan Barwal of Mandi will receive ₹2.50 crore for winning a silver medal in the men’s marathon, while Seema Kumari of Chamba will get ₹1.50 crore for securing a bronze in the women’s 10,000m event.

Congratulating the medal winners, their families, coaches and support staff, the CM said that their achievements were a matter of great pride for the state and that their feat would inspire more youth to take up sports.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that in 2024, sportspersons who participated in or won medals at international competitions were awarded a total of ₹17.44 crore. Under the 3% sports quota, 99 sportspersons have so far been provided employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that in 2024, sportspersons who participated in or won medals at international competitions were awarded a total of ₹17.44 crore. Under the 3% sports quota, 99 sportspersons have so far been provided employment. {{/usCountry}}