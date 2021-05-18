ASIs’ killing: Gangster Jaipal, aides were living on rent at NRI’s house for six months

Wanted by police for gunning down ASIs Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh in New grain market of Jagraon, gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his three accomplices were living at a rented accommodation in Kothe Baggu village of Jagraon for the past six months, it is learnt.

The house belongs to a Canada-based NRI who had rented out a portion of the house to Jaipal and his aides and the rest to some other tenants.

The villagers alerted the police after coming across the posters of the assailants. The villagers identified Baljinder Singh alias Babbi as one of the tenants and informed the police. The villagers also told the police that they had seen Babbi and others many times moving in and out of the house. The accused had not come to the house since the killing of the cops.

The police searched the house and found some belongings of the assailants.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said the police came to know that the accused shifted to the house in November 2020 and the owner didn’t go for police verification of the tenants.

Search operation launched

Police have initiated a search operation to locate Jaipal and his aides at Alamgir village and surrounding areas after an input that they were hiding there.

The police cordoned off the village on Monday and sealed all the roads connecting the village. The search operation was on when the report was Monday late night.

