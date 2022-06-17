Aspirational district programme should be extended to block and city levels: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that aspirational districts should be ‘inspirational districts’ and the aspirational district programme should be extended to block and city levels.

The PM was chairing the national conference of chief secretaries, currently underway in Dharamshala, which aims to strengthen the partnership between the Centre and states. “India’s best, young officers should be posted to aspirational districts to bring about noticeable changes through creative thinking and fresh ideas. The experience gained by them would be unparalleled and prove useful for the entire country,” he said.

On education, the PM said, “Teachers’ training can be strengthened by leveraging digital technology and learning mobile apps. Award-winning retired school teachers could also be roped in for visiting schools and training teachers.”

Modi also suggested that there could be a dedicated TV channel for teachers’ training.

The PM suggested organising competitions among young entrepreneurs across states to encourage them to create quality content in regional languages through mediums such as drama, animation and mono-acting.

Strategies for ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’ and for a digital mission in agriculture were also discussed at the conference and emphasis was laid on greater centre-state coordination for driving India’s infrastructure growth through PM-GatiShakti, a digital platform to bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of connectivity projects.

During the meeting, deliberations were also held on crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities, reducing compliance burden, and implementation of the National Education Policy-School Education. There were sessions on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Road to 2047’ and the aspirational districts programme.

An interactive session on the need for sound fiscal management by states and union territories was also held, which stressed on rationalisation of schemes, autonomous bodies and measures to reduce revenue deficit.

All states and union territories actively participated, flagged concerns, highlighted best practices and suggested possible solutions in every session.