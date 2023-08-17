Panel reviews ongoing development projects in Ludhiana

The members of the vidhan sabha committee of local bodies visited the city to assess the progress of ongoing development projects during a meeting held at Bachat Bhawan, Mini Secretariat, on Thursday. Following the meeting, the committee members embarked on a comprehensive tour of various project sites situated across the city.

Members of Vidhan Sabha committee of local bodies addressing the media persons at Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting covered a range of significant ongoing projects, including the revitalisation of Buddha Nullah, diverse initiatives under the smart city mission, the elevated road project, solid waste management endeavors, the 24X7 canal-based water supply project, and issues pertaining to the city centre project. These subjects were meticulously reviewed during the meeting, reflecting the committee’s dedication to oversee the city’s progress.

The meeting witnessed the presence of the committee chairman, MLA West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, alongside fellow MLA members Kuljeet Singh Randhawa, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Kashmir Singh Sohal. The representatives engaged in thoughtful discussions concerning the various ongoing projects, aiming to ensure efficient execution and optimal outcomes.

As per the information from resources , a reshuffle of MC employees is expected in the wake of perceived under performance. After the meeting’s adjournment, the committee’s leadership, under the guidance of chairman Gurpreet Gogi, expanded their purview to scrutinise ongoing projects. This inclusive assessment encompasses initiatives such as the Malhar Road and City Centre projects.

Additionally, the committee has raised concerns about payments made to contractors and companies for various projects between January 2023 and August 15, 2023. The committee has recommended a comprehensive report to be presented to shed light on the allocation of payments, ensuring transparency and accountability in financial transactions.

Committee has recommended an alleged vigilance inquiry in smart city project funds received and its expenditure. Committee will send this request of inquiry report in Vidhan Sabha.

Among the attendees were MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, accompanied by senior officials from an array of departments. The representatives from revenue, municipal committees, NHAI, Punjab water supply and sewerage board, PSPCL, among others, contributed to the dialogue, showcasing a collaborative approach towards the city’s development endeavors.

