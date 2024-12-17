At 0.6° C, Faridkot, Hisar coldest in region

Cold weather conditions on Monday continued to prevail at many places in Haryana and Punjab, with Faridkot and Hisar reeling under severe chill, recording a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius each. Besides Faridkot, Pathankot in Punjab shivered at a minimum of 2.3° while intense cold prevailed in Amritsar at 2.4° Celsius. A commuter with her face covered in cloth, rides along a street amid smog in Amritsar on December 16, 2024. (AFP)

Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced a cold night, recording respective temperatures of 3° and 3.2° C. Ludhiana and Patiala, too, braved the chill, registering respective minimums of 3.6° and 5.3° Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul registered a minimum of 1.4° Celsius. Piercing cold also swept Bhiwani, which recorded a low of 3.9°. Severe cold also prevailed in Sirsa and Karnal, which recorded respective minimums of 3.5° and 3.6° Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a low of 5.3° while Rohtak registered a low of 4.2°. Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1° Celsius.

However, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Monday was 26.1° Celsius, which was more than three notches above normal limits. Among other places in the two states, the maximum temperatures hovered between 22-23° Celsius at most places.